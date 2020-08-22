STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Uncorked? Not yet

The Delhi government finally relented on Thursday, recommending the resumption of sale of liquor by restaurants and hotels.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

The Delhi government finally relented on Thursday, recommending the resumption of sale of liquor by restaurants and hotels. Bars still remain shuttered, but as an Englishman once sang, you can’t always get what you want. You would do well to remember those lyrics, as a recommendation by the Delhi state government doesn’t mean an automatic open bar. Indeed, that recommendation has to then go to the Lieutenant governor’s office, which takes a final call under the aegis of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Zorawar Kalra

The excise department of Delhi, that paramount of well-oiled bureaucracy, sets the final hurdles. Akshay Anand of Ophelia, who helped spearhead the movement, says “We are really hopeful, as alcohol revenue sales are a major earner for the government and we are confident that the state government recognizes this fact.

Many cities in many other states like Rajasthan, Assam, have started doing this.” Amid all the chaos, Zorawar Kalra, Massive Restaurants, strikes a singular note: “The authorities are doing everything they can to contain this virus, and we are happy to go along with whatever they suggest.

That being said, if restaurants are allowed to serve food they should also be allowed to serve alcohol and the industry is willing to do this responsibly.”

Priyank Sukhija, who ultimately owns a vast oligopoly of brands, including Lord of the Drinks, and others, is, as always, the most direct: Alcohol sales help our bottom line; we have more people staying in at our restaurants in the evening, and night, when they can order alcohol.

The more orders we need to fulfill the more people we need to fulfill them, the more people we can call back, that’s the more people who have work.

That’s less unemployment figures. It’s that simple.” The F&B industry is one of the largest employers in the country, its stalwarts mostly liberal while toeing the line of the nation’s present polity.

It is the one industry that has had no reprieve in any way, despite its magnitude on the economy. Finally, it’s like Vishal Anand, Director, Moonshine Food Ventures, which operates Farzi Cafe Aerocity and Saga, says, “We eagerly await the final letter from the Excise Department as this would definitely improve our sales.” On a personal note, this writer has had the good fortune to work in some of the most popular restaurants in the Capital. Margins in even those storied establishments were razor thin prior to the pandemic, with staff depending on tips to make ends meet. It’s strange that the probability of alcohol sales is what comes to the rescue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi Delhi Bars
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp