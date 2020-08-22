Delhi Uncorked? Not yet

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

The Delhi government finally relented on Thursday, recommending the resumption of sale of liquor by restaurants and hotels. Bars still remain shuttered, but as an Englishman once sang, you can’t always get what you want. You would do well to remember those lyrics, as a recommendation by the Delhi state government doesn’t mean an automatic open bar. Indeed, that recommendation has to then go to the Lieutenant governor’s office, which takes a final call under the aegis of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Zorawar Kalra

The excise department of Delhi, that paramount of well-oiled bureaucracy, sets the final hurdles. Akshay Anand of Ophelia, who helped spearhead the movement, says “We are really hopeful, as alcohol revenue sales are a major earner for the government and we are confident that the state government recognizes this fact.

Many cities in many other states like Rajasthan, Assam, have started doing this.” Amid all the chaos, Zorawar Kalra, Massive Restaurants, strikes a singular note: “The authorities are doing everything they can to contain this virus, and we are happy to go along with whatever they suggest.

That being said, if restaurants are allowed to serve food they should also be allowed to serve alcohol and the industry is willing to do this responsibly.”

Priyank Sukhija, who ultimately owns a vast oligopoly of brands, including Lord of the Drinks, and others, is, as always, the most direct: Alcohol sales help our bottom line; we have more people staying in at our restaurants in the evening, and night, when they can order alcohol.

The more orders we need to fulfill the more people we need to fulfill them, the more people we can call back, that’s the more people who have work.

That’s less unemployment figures. It’s that simple.” The F&B industry is one of the largest employers in the country, its stalwarts mostly liberal while toeing the line of the nation’s present polity.

It is the one industry that has had no reprieve in any way, despite its magnitude on the economy. Finally, it’s like Vishal Anand, Director, Moonshine Food Ventures, which operates Farzi Cafe Aerocity and Saga, says, “We eagerly await the final letter from the Excise Department as this would definitely improve our sales.” On a personal note, this writer has had the good fortune to work in some of the most popular restaurants in the Capital. Margins in even those storied establishments were razor thin prior to the pandemic, with staff depending on tips to make ends meet. It’s strange that the probability of alcohol sales is what comes to the rescue.