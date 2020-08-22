For expert advice, check out Delhi entrepreneur's new app 'UDO'

By Express News Service

It all started when entrepreneur Teja Gudluru wanted to visit Ireland. He had his UK Travel visa but wondered if he had to apply for a new visa. “I tried to find out on Google. I got 10,000 search results mostly of promoted posts and travel tips.

Teja Gudluru

I had to wait for a reply to my query on Quora, and eventually, the responses didn’t help,” recalls Gudluru. That made him realize the dearth of an audio/video platform to seek instant help from experts. And so UDO was born; its literal meaning is You Do.

This expert aggregator mobile application provides advice on-demand for different categories including travel, jobs, overseas educational consulting, relationship or career guidance, veterinary support for your pets or pet behaviourial counselling.

This Android app has a simple procedure. Any person in India can sign up as an expert in their field of interest, get verified by UDO for their skill and start making money. Anyone can register as an expert on app.

For instance, experts in simple troubleshooting like router problems, laptop issues, and basic mobile troubleshooting can help technologically-challenged senior citizens and get paid for their time.

Trainers or management experts can make money by assisting CEOs or executives to work through problems such as managing a difficult employee.

“Since its launch in July, the app has had over 50,000 downloads, while over 300 experts have registered with us,” says Gudluru, adding that many coaches and freelance trainers are using the app to video consult with their users and are earning money.