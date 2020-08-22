Marginalised groups in Delhi urge for inclusive policies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalits, sex-workers, members of the LGBTQI community and religious minorities urged the government to adopt inclusive policies amid the pandemic to ensure they are not marginalised further.

The members were speaking at a session in Janta Parliament — an initiative by civil society organisations — to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the lives of the marginalised communities.

Talking of the challenges faced by sex workers, Kusum, President of All India Network of Sex Workers, said, “The hidden community of sex workers has been further pushed to the margins. Government’s apathy towards sex workers became evident as we were systematically excluded from the Covid relief package. We neither received food relief, not social support.”

Sex workers with life-threatening diseases like cancer, tuberculosis and kidney infection faced double jeopardy amid the pandemic.

“Sex workers are stigmatised by society but we also have dependents and families to support,” said Radha K from Vijaya Mahila Sangha, Bengaluru. Transgenders spoke of their struggle of loss of livelihood opportunities.

The traditional forms of employment like begging, sex work, or dancing had come to a halt, they said. Members of the communities continued to face violence amid the lockdown, they said.

Accessing healthcare remained a major challenge among the communities. Representatives from religious minorities pointed out the urgent need to raise their collective voice to protect the dignity of marginalized groups.