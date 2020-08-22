Ministry to boost women’s role in tourism sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in order to encourage more women’s participation in the tourism sector.

They will attempt to popularise skill development programmes for women in both urban and rural areas.

The various sectors which can be tapped are homestays, tourist facilitators, and catering business. There is a need to organize and popularise training and skill development programmes targeting women, including those in rural and remote areas, said Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.