Multi-level parking at Phase IV Nabi Karim metro station: DMRC

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the North MCD have decided to construct an automated multilevel car parking facility above the upcoming stations of Phase IV Nabi Karim in Central Delhi. The parking facility is expected to accommodate more than 3,000 cars. Such a facility is currently operational at the New Delhi Metro station, but it is not automated.

The Nabi Karim station, which will come up as an interchange facility for the Janakpuri West- RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor and the proposed Inderlok- Indraprastha corridor of Phase I V, will be underground.

A total of nine floors will be constructed of which six will be for parking and the remaining three will be used as a commercial complex.

The entire parking area spread over 25,000 sq m will be located on Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar. The metro station will have four underground levels and on the surface the building will have a formation of ground floor plus eight floors. “Above the surface, three floors will be used for commercial purposes and the remaining will be for parking,” a DMRC official said. “The DMRC had identified this plot for constructing an interchange station.

The North MCD had plans for a multi-level parking-cumcommercial facility. After a series of meetings, an innovative solution was found by combining the two projects as an integrated complex,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC. This parking facility is expected to reduce the parking issues and traffic congestion in the Nabi Karim area.

“The DMRC will construct the integrated sub structure for the station and the North MCD will construct the super structure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through the concessionaire. They will also operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block,” the DMRC said, adding that an MoU was signed in this regard on Friday.