STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its 'mass movement' against AAP government

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that Hazare had been fighting the battle to end corruption since the beginning and has always raised his voice for the public interest.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Anna H.azare (File | EPS)

Social activist Anna H.azare (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to Anna Hazare, who led the movement against corruption and Jan Lok Pal in 2011, seeking his support for the mass movement against ‘corruption’ in Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi

“You come to Delhi once again and raise voice against corruption and support us. Youth and people of Delhi are feeling betrayed. For their welfare, you will need to raise a flag for purification of politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government supports anti-women and anti-nationals and belongs to black money hoarders. It orchestrates communal riots and causes people of Delhi to die.

It doesn’t have the right to stay in power anymore,” said the letter in Hindi. Referring to his letter, Gupta said that Hazare had been fighting the battle to end corruption since the beginning and has always raised his voice for the public interest.

“He fasted unto death in Ramlila Maidan against the then (Congress) government, demanding the Jan Lokpal Bill to eradicate corruption in Delhi. This movement got support from lakhs of people from all over the country including Delhi, but in the name of mass movement, some people assured the people of clean politics and formed a political party called ‘AAP’,” said the BJP leader.

“Kejriwal took the oath and brought new faces before the people as soon as the government was formed. After coming back to power based on false promises and false intentions and communal politics, the people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP government. The Kejriwal government is seen standing in support of every anti-national,” Gupta also said. AAP leaders, however, did not respond to the development when contacted. 

Portion of BJP office closed after Covid case

A portion of the Delhi BJP’s office on Pant Marg here was closed for sanitisation work on Monday after a senior staff member tested positive for Covid-19, a senior party leader said.The 60-year-old man undertook the COVID test on Sunday and his report came positive, Delhi BJP’s media cell head Ashok Goel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP government Delhi BJP Anna Hazare Adesh Gupta
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp