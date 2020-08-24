Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its 'mass movement' against AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to Anna Hazare, who led the movement against corruption and Jan Lok Pal in 2011, seeking his support for the mass movement against ‘corruption’ in Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi

“You come to Delhi once again and raise voice against corruption and support us. Youth and people of Delhi are feeling betrayed. For their welfare, you will need to raise a flag for purification of politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government supports anti-women and anti-nationals and belongs to black money hoarders. It orchestrates communal riots and causes people of Delhi to die.

It doesn’t have the right to stay in power anymore,” said the letter in Hindi. Referring to his letter, Gupta said that Hazare had been fighting the battle to end corruption since the beginning and has always raised his voice for the public interest.

“He fasted unto death in Ramlila Maidan against the then (Congress) government, demanding the Jan Lokpal Bill to eradicate corruption in Delhi. This movement got support from lakhs of people from all over the country including Delhi, but in the name of mass movement, some people assured the people of clean politics and formed a political party called ‘AAP’,” said the BJP leader.

“Kejriwal took the oath and brought new faces before the people as soon as the government was formed. After coming back to power based on false promises and false intentions and communal politics, the people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP government. The Kejriwal government is seen standing in support of every anti-national,” Gupta also said. AAP leaders, however, did not respond to the development when contacted.

Portion of BJP office closed after Covid case

A portion of the Delhi BJP’s office on Pant Marg here was closed for sanitisation work on Monday after a senior staff member tested positive for Covid-19, a senior party leader said.The 60-year-old man undertook the COVID test on Sunday and his report came positive, Delhi BJP’s media cell head Ashok Goel said.