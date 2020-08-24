Delhi government plans online formalities in all hospitals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to connect all hospitals through an information system called the Hospital Management Informative System which will make all hospital formalities such as registration and appointments online.

Speaking at the launch of a mobile app and online OPD registration system at the Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government was working on the HMIS that will bring all hospitals in Delhi under one platform and integrate the features of the app with the HMIS to improve its efficiency.

“The government is bringing together all hospitals in Delhi through the Hospital Management Information System, including mohalla clinics, polyclinics, multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals,” he said.

The CM said the ambitious project and would be completed in a year. “I have shown the app to many people and the app has various features which we will integrate with our Hospital Management Information System to improve the system’s efficiency.

I believe that other hospitals should also devise such apps till the time our HMIS starts functioning. I am very happy to inaugurate this app,” he added. According to sources, HMIS was a project the AAP government was targeting to introduce in their previous tenure but couldn’t be implemented. The government had been planning to introduce online registration of OPDs and availability of surgery dates via an app for quite a time, drawing inspiration from what is currently in place at AIIMS. Sources said as it couldn’t be implemented earlier, the government had prioritised it for this term.

The Dada Dev hospital under the state government currently has only 106 beds, but the capacity of the beds will be increased to 281 in coming days, the inauguration of which was held in January and will be completed soon, the CM said. “It’s not right for a national capital to have a hospital where 2-3 women are treated on a single bed.

This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital that will be done in the coming days. Pregnant women have to come early morning and stand in queues for the registration, then wait for many hours outside the doctors’ rooms,” Kejriwal said. The CM said crowding at hospitals also defied the rules of social distancing. “The app will benefit the people and they can book their appointments from the comfort of their homes. They will have to reach the doctors’ rooms just half an hour before the time of appointment. This app will hugely benefit the people, not only in Covid-19 times but also later.”