Ready to deal with flood-like situation: Delhi govt on water level in Yamuna nearing 'danger mark'

An official said 5,883 cusec water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district at 8 am, leading to rise in water levels.

Published: 24th August 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The water level of the Yamuna river on Monday rose to 204.38 metres, perilously close to the danger mark, with Delhi's Water Minister Satyendar Jain saying the government is ready to deal with any flood-like situation.

The water level of the river was recorded at 204.38 metres at 8 am, which is just below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

At 8 pm on Sunday, the water levels was recorded at 204.18 metres.

At 3.30 pm on Monday, the water level was at 204.32 metres, officials said.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.317 litre per second.Jain said the government was keeping a close watch and was fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation.

"We have a flood-control system ready and it will be activated when any the situation demands it," he said.

The government has a plan ready for all the areas along the Yamuna, right from Palla village to Okhla, he said.

The water level of the river rose due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last few days.

