STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey

Conducted between August 1 and August 7, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the national capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.

Published: 25th August 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests for migrant workers in New Delhi, India, Aug. 18, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minors aged between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city this month.

Conducted between August 1 and August 7, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the national capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.

As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.

A prevalence rate of 34.7 percent was found among the participants aged between 5 and 17, the survey results show.

As many as 31.2 percent of the people aged above 50 have recovered from COVID-19, it shows.

Among those in the 18-50 age group, 28.5 percent people have developed antibodies against the virus.

Indian Council of Medical Research data suggests that people aged between 21 and 50 account for 61.31 per cent of the COVID-19 cases recorded in India till August 21.

Experts say children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps.

Dr Mahesh Verma, the head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the preparedness of hospitals to battle coronavirus, said, "It is difficult to keep children and youngsters home-bound.

Even if they are not going to school, they might be going out to play. or they might have contracted it through an indirect route. But it's just a prediction and needs to be studied."

"It's still very complex how people are getting infected. I know a couple of families that are not stepping out but their members have still contracted COVID-19," he added.

Dr Gauri Aggarwal, the founder of Seeds of Innocence and Genestrings Lab, New Friends Colony, said, "Children might have contracted the virus from someone in their house who was regularly stepping out. The schools are closed and there are very few people who are organizing gatherings where children are also present."

"It is possible that they got infected while going to parks or through domestic helps. There are lots of cases where domestic helps have spread the infection," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Sero survey Coronavirus COVID-19 SARS CoV-2
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp