Delhi government to compensate villagers for crop damage due to rains

District magistrate Rahul Singh visited the area on Monday with his team of officials from Delhi Jal Board and Flood and Irrigation Department assess the damage.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer wearing a face mask is seen sitting on sacks of wheat grain. (File | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Government officials have decided to start the process of providing financial compensation to those whose crops were damaged due to rains in Rawta village of South West Delhi.

District magistrate Rahul Singh visited the area on Monday with his team of officials from Delhi Jal Board and Flood and Irrigation Department assess the damage.

The Morning Standard was the first to report this situation at the village. According to the villagers, at least 500 acres of farmland is currently submerged in water after the recent rains caused the overflowing of the Nazafgarh drain.

The DM has ordered a survey of the damage caused so that appropriate compensation under the law can be given to the locals. The neighbouring Shikarpur village has also been affected, so they could be in line for a compensation.

“The DM did visit our village and talked to the villagers. We shared our problems and he said that compensation for the damaged crops will be given under the disaster management fund, but we want a permanent solution to this problem,” said Rajnish Phalswal, a resident of Rawta.

The biggest fear among residents is of water-borne diseases spreading through the area due to the stagnant wastewater accumulated in the fields. “We held a meeting with the residents to know their problems and the extent of damage caused by heavy rains. The administration has also decided to provided booster pumps to people to drain out the water in Shikarpur village, the survey has begun in the villages for providing compensation” said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Leader of House in South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

