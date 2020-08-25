STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, a portal to link banquet hall owners: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The permission to operate the banquet halls was given recently, said Kejriwal, adding that a detailed standard operating procedure will also soon be issued by the state government.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon come up with another web portal to connect banquet hall owners online. In a meeting held between the banquet hall owner association and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the issue was raised about connecting to core customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister referred to the recently launched online job portal to help job seekers and job givers connect on a single  website.

“On similar lines, people can access the whole list of banquet halls in the national capital if they are put on a single website or a medium and people from other states can book the banquet halls in Delhi. The website will further be promoted by the government.

The market, industries and service sectors will be displayed on the website and the traders, industrialists and service sector professionals can easily take their businesses to the global level,” said Kejriwal.

Scores of banquet halls were taken over by the government over the last few months mainly for setting up temporary makeshift hospitals and making food arrangements for the poor.

Kejriwal appreciated the help from the banquet industry during the lockdown period.

As per the plan, the market, industries and service sectors will be displayed on the website and traders, industrialists and service sector professionals can easily take their businesses to the global level through the online portal.

“The SOPs must be made on the policy and it will be done soon. I will hold another meeting with the representatives of the banquet halls in a few days to discuss issues such as environmental and parking issues as well. I hope your businesses grow in the future,” the chief minister told the traders.

