COVID-19 impact: Along with celebrations, Ganeshotsav expenses see nosedive in Delhi

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Since Ganeshotsav celebrations are toned down this year due to the pandemic, the Maharashtrian community staying in Delhi notes that overall costs at pandals have also plummeted significantly.

Gurugram- based Sarvjanik Ganesh Ustav Samiti that spent Rs 15 lakh on the Ganesh Puja last year, only incurred costs of around Rs 2 lakh this year.

Samiti president Manoj Kharad says, “We had kept Lord Ganesha’s idol for a dayand- a-half, but the cultural programmes will go on for a week. Since the celebrations were going to be a small affair, we didn’t even collect donations from members and sponsors. Just the core committee members pitched in to raise money. The tent, catering, decoration and PS system used to cost us a lot. This time, a moderate tent was put up for Rs 35,000, and online programmes cost us around Rs 70,000. Every year, we order Makhar, a decorative material from Mumbai that costs around Rs 20,000, but this year we spent only Rs 2,000 on it.”

Sanskar Sewa Samiti in Kotla Mubarakpur used to have an open pandal. “Our expenses used to reach Rs 3 lakh. The tent alone would cost Rs 50,000.

This time, we have kept the idol in an empty godown hall, and have to just pay for the electricity bill. Our total expense didn’t even reach Rs 40,000. Not having a sound system saved us at least Rs 20,000.” adds cashier Suman Malik. Instead of kirtans, a group of five ladies do the aarti twice every day. Prasad is also being prepared by the members at home.

“Earlier, the vehicles carrying people, the band and the dhol parties would cost us Rs 30,000. This time, the visarjan will be done in an artificial pond,” Malik adds. Dwarka-based Maharashtra Mitra Mandal’s Swati Khanvalkar says their expenses have gone down to Rs 20,000. “Last year, we had spent around Rs 2 lakh – bhandara and the tent for Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 10,000 for the idol and 15,000 for decoration and gifts, and artists’ payments were Rs 25,000. But this time, our only expense apart from the idol is Rs 8,000 for puja samagri.

The programmes are being performed for free through Facebook live by the local talents.” Last year, Purvanchal Maharashtra Mandal at Anand Vihar, spend around Rs 1.15 lakh. But this time, it won’t exceed Rs 30,000 says member Pravir Chitre, confidently. “We have hired a Ram Mandir where the idol has been kept. The decoration is minimal, unlike the previous year, where we spent Rs 15,000 on it. We also saved Rs 25,000 or more with no sound system.”

Cultural events

Till last year, a performance would cost the Sarvjanik Ganesh Ustav Samiti between Rs 70,000-Rs 1 lakh.

“But this time, we arranged the same programmes for Rs 5,000 each and Rs 1,500 for the Zoom IDs,” adds Kharad, adding that: “We are now thinking of celebrating the festival with the same simplicity in the coming years too.”

Meanwhile, for the Sanskar Sewa Samiti, the main expenses concern sanitising equipment and sanitisers. “We have hired a maid to clean the premises and got banners that say masks are compulsory,” shares Malik.

Idol expenses

​Idol expenses have also gone down. Kotla Mubarakpur Sanskar Sewa Samiti had purchased an eight-feet high idol for Rs 35,000 last year.

“This time, we got a small one for just Rs 5,000,” adds Malik. Sarvjanik Ganesh Ustav Samiti used to buy an idol for Rs 30,000, but this time brought it for Rs 2,000. Even Purvanchal Maharashtra Mandal’s idol cost has gone down from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,000. Only Maharashtra Mitra Mandal spent more on their idol."

“Since there were not many expenses this year, we brought the murti for Rs 12,000. Last year, we had spent Rs 10,000 on it,” shares Khanvalkar.