Delhi HC declines to entertain PIL against transfer of Rs 15 crores to PM CARES fund by ICAI

Besides transferring Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES fund in April, ICAI also pledged an additional Rs 6 crore via contributions from its members.

Published: 26th August 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 11:51 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL opposing the decision of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to transfer Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES fund, saying it appeared to be a "motivated" plea against the president of the institution.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the lawyer appearing for the petitioner, Navneet Chaturvedi, to either withdraw the matter or face dismissal with costs.

The counsel for the petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the plea and the court dismissed it as withdrawn.

During the hearing via video conference, the bench asked the petitioner, who according to his lawyer is a journalist and a social worker, how a PIL can be filed when the members of ICAI were not aggrieved by the transfer of funds.

"If the members of ICAI are happy to contribute, then what are the grounds for a PIL," the court asked and added, "this appears to be a motivated petition against the president of the institution".

Besides transferring Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES fund in April, ICAI also pledged an additional Rs 6 crore via contributions from its members.

According to the petitioner, the decision was taken by the institution on a request made by the then Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Comments(1)

  • vc
    An important and precedent-setting decision - "If the members of ICAI are happy to contribute, then what are the grounds for a PIL," the court asked and added, "this appears to be a motivated petition against the president of the institution".
    1 day ago reply
