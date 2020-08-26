STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi violence: 19-yr old seeks interim bail for 30 days to appear for CBSE compartment exam

Suhaib Saifi was arrested in March in connection to the case of alleged murder of one Mahroof Ali who died due to gunshot injuries on his head during the riots in Dayalpur area.

Published: 26th August 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 08:20 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year old boy, arrested in a murder case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, has moved a court here seeking interim bail for 30 days to appear for his class 10 compartment examinations.

Suhaib Saifi was arrested in March in connection to the case of alleged murder of one Mahroof Ali who died due to gunshot injuries on his head during the riots in Dayalpur area.

He could not clear one of the subjects while taking the exams from jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav has put up the matter for further consideration on September 7.

"This is an application seeking interim bail for a period of one month filed on behalf of the applicant (Saifi) to facilitate him to appear in Mathematics and Science exam of 10th Class conducted by CBSE  Board. The dates of examination have not been notified as yet. In this view of the matter, re-notify this application for further consideration on September 7," the court said in its order passed on August 25.

Saifi has sought interim bail for a period of one month, beginning at least two weeks before the date of the first exam, so as to be able to prepare for the same and give the exams with a clear mind.

The interim bail application, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, stated that Saifi had given his Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) from CBSE Board before and during his arrest in the case.

"The results were recently declared and accused has not been able to clear his exams in two subjects, being Mathematics and Science, and the result was therefore declared as 'Compartment'.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the accused had been arrested on March 10, and had to give his Mathematics exams while in custody.

Another exam was attempted by the accused while he is in custody, being Social Science, and was cleared," it claimed.

The interim bail application further said that the compartment examinations of the two subjects are to be conducted in September 2020, and the circular has already been issued by the CBSE Board in this regard.

"The admit cards are likely to be issued on September 5, and the exams will be conducted in the same month," it said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

