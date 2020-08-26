Reopening of Delhi hotels big boost for tourism industry: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opening of restaurants and hotels in the national capital would be a welcome step towards reviving tourism and hospitality activities, said Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

He said this while taking stock of the preparedness of Hotel Ashok run by India Tourism Development Corporation under the Ministry of Tourism.

The re-opening by ITDC comes came after the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitting hotels to operate in Delhi on August 24 “Opening of the two biggest segments of the tourism industry — hotels and restaurants in the country’s capital is a positive move that will help push domestic travel and give much relief to the industry.

DDMA’s decision is a welcome step towards the revival of tourism and hospitality activities in the capital city,” said the Union Minister while talking about re-opening of hotels. The minister head earlier acknowledged at a virtual event that the tourism industry had suffered large-scale job losses and that the ministry is working on how the industry can emerge strong in the post-Covid phase.The Centre had also held discussions with stakeholders on the issue. “There has been losses. We have to acknowledge that and then move forward,” Patel earlier had said.