STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 effect: Unpaid since March, Delhi teacher takes to selling bags to earn a living

Mohammad Faizi has not received his salary since March and is unable to pay school fee of his two daughters.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Faizi has not received his salary since March and is unable to pay school fee of his two daughters. The mathematics teacher has now taken to selling cloth bags at a weekly market in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden. Weekly markets in the national capital, which remained shut since March-end due to the coronavirus lockdown, reopened on Monday after the Delhi government allowed it till August 30 on a trial basis.

A resident of Shahdara, Faizi lives in a two-room house with his elderly parents, wife and two daughters, aged five and 10. The 30-year-old teaches mathematics to students of classes 6-8 at a private school and has been taking online classes but without any salary since the lockdown started. "My friends have helped me financially, but I cannot ask them for more. We have been managing somehow. I could not pay the school fee of my daughters, so I am teaching them myself now," Faizi said.

Faizi, who took online classes during the day, reached a weekly market in Dilshad Garden on Tuesday evening to sell cloth bags made by one of his friends. "My friends manufactures these bags. He suggested I could sell them in the market and keep the profits," he says, as he waits for customers.

Faizi says he can understand the fact that the school would not be able to pay his salary for sometime. "Many families have been rendered jobless due to COVID-19. Many people like me are unable to pay their children’s school fee. So the schools, too, are finding it difficult to pay their teachers," he says.

Faizi said that he wants to keep teaching his students. “I want to teach during the day and do something else in the evening to make ends meet. That’s why the weekly market seemed a better idea,” he says. One his first day, he could not sell anything as police asked vendors to vacate the area after it became overcrowded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Faizi Delhi lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus COVID lives interrupted Teacher bag seller
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp