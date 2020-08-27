Delhi Development Authority begins verification of land titles for pooling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the scrutiny of revenue records of land being offered under the land pooling policy. Till last week, the authority has verified ownership title of land details submitted by 1,371 applicants with the revenue department of the Delhi government.

“The response has been very encouraging. A few sectors in Zone N, P-II and L are likely to be qualified for development under this policy. Based on the in-house exercise of mapping pooled land on the GIS platform, the applications registered on our web-portal are being scrutinized by us. The ownership of the land is to be verified by the revenue department of Delhi government,” said a DDA official.

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications so far. The policy covers urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising 95 villages falling in Zones J, K-I, L, N and P-II such as Sultanpur Dabas, Daryapur Khurd, Jhuljhuli, Ibrahimpur, Salahpur Majra, and Batwarpur.

Based on a public-private partnership to increase economic opportunities and meet housing demand in a time-bound manner, the authority will develop infrastructures like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land under the policy. After the development, a portion of the plot will be returned to farmers who can later execute housing projects with help of private builders.

For inclusive planning and development, the policy allows residential floor area ratio (FAR) of 200 and 15 per cent additional FAR for the development of economically weaker section (EWS) housing. "The development is envisaged for about 200 square kilometers of land to meet the future requirements of the city. Total 20 Lakh new houses will be constructed, of which six lakhs houses will be reserved for EWS housing accommodation," said an official of DDA.

The land pooling policy was notified by the DDA in September 2018. However, the portal was launched in February 2019. “A total of 6,219 applications have been registered though approximately 6,575 Hectares of land has been pooled. We have received 6,219 applications so far. Development of housing and infrastructure in these land pooling zones will trigger economic, social, and civic development of the city,” said the official.