Delhi-NCR Ola, Uber drivers threaten to go on strike from September 1

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid COVID-19.

Besides the EMI, many drivers also have large amounts of penalties to pay due to e-challans for speeding. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Drivers working with mobility platforms Ola and Uber have threatened to go on strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1 in support of their various demands like fare hike and extension of moratorium on repayment of loans.

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi president Kamaljeet Singh Gill said that around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve their problems.

The cab drivers have demanded extension of moratorium on loan payments to December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers.

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. No reaction was immediately available from Ola or Uber.

"Our immediate fear is that most cabs have loans against them. The central government’s moratorium on EMI payment will end on August 31 and banks will start seizing vehicles for EMI payment defaults after that," Gill said.

