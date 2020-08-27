New Delhi Municipal Council staff kills self by jumping off Palika Kendra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of the Palika Kendra building on Wednesday. She was undergoing treatment for mental illness, said police. The woman, identified as Krishna, was a resident of the Welcome area in North East Delhi and was working as Beldar i.e. attendant at the office of an architect on the same floor.

"A PCR call was received at 10.40 am in the police jurisdiction of Connaught place regarding a woman falling from the 11th floor of Palika Kendra, NDMC Building. On reaching the spot, it was learnt that the injured lady had already been taken to RML Hospital by the staff. She was declared brought dead in the hospital," said a senior police official.

Police said no suicide note has been found and they do not suspect any foul play. According to the Police, Krishna reached the office at around 9.45 am and took the keys from the counter to open the office. "She went to room number 1104, kept her bag on the side table, removed her sandals and jumped off the window," said a police official.

"She was under treatment at IHBAS for mental illness as told by her family members. This fact is being verified. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is under process," said the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)