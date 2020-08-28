STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A typical Bollywood chase: Delhi University student recalls encounter with mobile snatcher

It had been one and a half weeks since Aastha Singh had started running as a part of her fitness regime in the morning.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University student Aastha Singh

Delhi University student Aastha Singh

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

It had been one and a half weeks since Aastha Singh had started running as a part of her fitness regime in the morning. August 26 felt no different as this resident of Sector 3 in Ghaziabad Vasundhara went on her daily morning run.

Around the time she reached Budh Chowk area she noticed a man get down from an auto and walk towards her, but she didn’t find it unnatural till he snatched her phone. "The decision to chase the man was instinctive," says the 19-year-old Delhi University student, who after getting hold of the man, knocked him down and delivered several blows, injuring her knee in the tussle.

"I dragged him by his collar to the nearest police post but unfortunately it was locked. A media person who happened to be cycling by, called the PCR van. A kid, about 12 years old, helped me get the phone that was by then broken," he added.

While the PCR van was quick to reach the spot, the man escaped, crossed the road and jumped into an auto. "I boarded the van with two police officials and we pursued the auto for another kilometre. Near Sahibabad, he deboarded and ran. Leaving the van on the road, we chased him in the congested area. It was a typical Bollywood chase," says Singh.

At the end, they nabbed the snatcher. Singh's concerned parents are now a little apprehensive about her going out for her morning run. However, she is not ready to give up. "I am little hurt so I will wait for a week to resume my daily run but I will," she adds.

Singh doesn’t have any formal training in self-defence, except for a few Taekwondo classes during her school days. "I was working out at home ever since the lockdown started and that gave me the stamina to chase the man," she says.

A second year BA student from the Hindu College, Singh has her goals set for her future. "I want to study law from DU and become a judge one day. It’s a dream that my father and I share," she adds. Also, she wishes to open a training centre for self-defence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Budh Chowk area Aastha Singh Delhi mobile snatcher Delhi girl chase
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp