Delhi Development Authority to engage with public for planning and formulation of Master Plan 2041

The agency had planned a series of meetings with various groups in the next two months.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:34 AM

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For a better and comprehensive roadmap for city's planned development in the next two decades, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will consult city residents and other stakeholders such as market and traders association, entrepreneurs, professionals, and especially youth for the formulation of new Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041.

The agency had planned a series of meetings with various groups in the next two months. On September 2, the officials of DDA and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), which has been roped in for preparing the MPD 2041, will be interacting with resident welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies.

"The Master Plan endeavours to be proactive and forward-looking in nature that accounts for current, emerging and anticipated drivers of urban development for which the public engagement strategy is being pursued vigorously. Hence, we will be holding meetings during September and October with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and traders associations, industry associations, informal sector, women, children, youth, professional bodies and other bodies," said a DDA official.

The RWAs and groups can register to participate in the meetings by sending an email to mpd2041@gmail. com. Anurag Jain, the vice-chairman of DDA, said that he is looking forward to active participation from the people and sought their support towards shaping a shared vision for Delhi.

The authority has already launched an interactive micro-site to facilitate online meetings with stakeholders. "The portal –'Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041' will share information on the preparation of MPD 2041 and will provide citizens the opportunity to share their feedback and opinions through visioning and perception surveys. Announcements of upcoming public consultation meetings and events will also be available on www.dda.org.in at feedback/suggestions for MPD2041," said the official.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, MPD 2041 wil l comprise post-Covid norms for planning housing, mobility and public spaces. The DDA has asked NIUA to factor in pandemics and new kinds of threats or challenges while reworking the city’s disaster management strategy.

