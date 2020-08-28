STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Want world-class Delhi? Elect us to municipal corporations', AAP appeals to people

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday formally appealed to the people to give them the responsibility of the municipal corporations of Delhi.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday formally appealed to the people to give them the responsibility of the municipal corporations of Delhi. AAP senior leader and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that people should AAP the power in the MCDs to make Delhi into a "world-class" city in terms of cleanliness standards.

"Every citizen of Delhi is aware of the fact that the BJP-led municipal corporations are a complete failure. AAP will make Delhi a world-class city and make a cleanliness model when we come to the power in MCD," Bhardwaj said. AAP, with an eye set on the 2022 MCD elections, has increased attacks on the BJP-ruled civic bodies after coming to power for the third time.

In the coming days, party volunteers will to the public to ask about the problems related to the MCDs and request them to vote for the party. "I will request all the party volunteers and leaders that whenever anyone complains about the MCDs, tell them to hand over the work of MCDs to the Aam Aadmi Party and we will perform the work with utmost care. We will tell the people if the BJP-ruled MCDs are not cleaning the drains then we will clean the drains. If they are not cleaning the garbage, we will clean it," said Bhardwaj.

Cleanliness is the prime responsibility of the civic bodies in the national capital. AAP is the second biggest party in the MCDs where the BJP has been ruling for the past 15 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has recently reorganised its Delhi unit keeping in mind the civic body elections.

Over the last few years, the BJP and AAP have fought over many issues related to the corporations including salaries of employees especially sanitation workers. Due to the unique nature of governance in the national capital, funds for MCDs through the Delhi government.

Ready for 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party is the second biggest party in the MCDs where the BJP has been ruling for the past 15 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has recently reorganised its Delhi unit keeping in mind the civic body

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj 2022 Delhi MCD elections Delhi municipal polls Delhi politics
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp