'Want world-class Delhi? Elect us to municipal corporations', AAP appeals to people

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday formally appealed to the people to give them the responsibility of the municipal corporations of Delhi. AAP senior leader and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that people should AAP the power in the MCDs to make Delhi into a "world-class" city in terms of cleanliness standards.

"Every citizen of Delhi is aware of the fact that the BJP-led municipal corporations are a complete failure. AAP will make Delhi a world-class city and make a cleanliness model when we come to the power in MCD," Bhardwaj said. AAP, with an eye set on the 2022 MCD elections, has increased attacks on the BJP-ruled civic bodies after coming to power for the third time.

In the coming days, party volunteers will to the public to ask about the problems related to the MCDs and request them to vote for the party. "I will request all the party volunteers and leaders that whenever anyone complains about the MCDs, tell them to hand over the work of MCDs to the Aam Aadmi Party and we will perform the work with utmost care. We will tell the people if the BJP-ruled MCDs are not cleaning the drains then we will clean the drains. If they are not cleaning the garbage, we will clean it," said Bhardwaj.

Cleanliness is the prime responsibility of the civic bodies in the national capital. AAP is the second biggest party in the MCDs where the BJP has been ruling for the past 15 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has recently reorganised its Delhi unit keeping in mind the civic body elections.

Over the last few years, the BJP and AAP have fought over many issues related to the corporations including salaries of employees especially sanitation workers. Due to the unique nature of governance in the national capital, funds for MCDs through the Delhi government.

Ready for 2022

