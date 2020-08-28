Yamuna keeps flowing close to warning mark in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly on Thursday morning and continued to flow precariously close to the warning mark, officials said. The water level was recorded at 203.68 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 6 pm on Wednesday.

It rose to 203.77 metres at 10 am on Thursday morning, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said. "The water level is likely to remain below the warning mark of 204.50 metres unless a large amount of water, at least 2 lakh cusec, is released into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district," the official said.

He said that water was being released into the Yamuna at the rate of 18,111 cusec at 8 am from the Hathnikund barrage. The flow rate was 24,994 cusec at 2 pm on Wednesday, the maximum in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's Water Minister Satyendar Jain had said the government was ready to deal with any floodlike situation. The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest India, which is likely to increase the river’s water level.