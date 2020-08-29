STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi commuters face traffic snarls, waterlogged roads after heavy downpour

Waterlogging reported from over 30 places, high tension wire falls in South East Delhi as heavy rains lash NCR

Published: 29th August 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the National Capital Region had to face traffic snarls and waterlogged roads after another spell of heavy rains on Friday. Waterlogging was reported from more than 30 places in the national capital including Minto Bridge, near RML hopital, Bharakhamba Road near Nepali Embassy, Indraprashtha and Janpath.

There were also reports of waterlogging t Mall Road, Fateh Singh Marg, Timarpur, Outer Ring Road near Majnu ka Tila, MB Road, Pipal Chowk, Vayusenabad and Savitri Cinema. Besides, water logging was reported at Ring Riad, under IP flyover, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, Mintro Road, Green Park, Greater Kailash and other areas. Commuters experienced traffic snarls near the ITO, central Delhi and east Delhi, outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Barakhamba Road, Mall Road and Kali Bari Marg due to waterlogging. Delhi Traffic Police kept the commuters updated about the traffic movement and diversion via Twitter and Facebook. Some commuters took to social media to complain about the situation.

Many shared pictures and videos of waterlogging and traffic jams. “I had a harrowing time while travelling from ITO to Chirag Dilli. The entire route was submerged like a river. It is very hard to travel or step out during rains in Delhi. There are open manholes. Civic agencies make tall claims but the rain exposes them every time,” said Siya, a government employee.

“I was late for an important meeting owing to the heavy traffic jams. It usually takes 30 minutes to reach Chattarpur from Khan Market but today it took me one and a half hour,” said Akash Kamal,an entreprenuer. Meanwhile, a high tension wire broke and fell on roofs of several houses in the South East district. “The high tension wire broke between Meethapur village and Lakhpat Colony Part II, and fell on the roofs of some houses. Police and BSES staff reached the spot on time. No injury or causality was reported. It was the earth wire that fell,” a senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi rain Delhi traffic
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp