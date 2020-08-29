Delhi commuters face traffic snarls, waterlogged roads after heavy downpour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the National Capital Region had to face traffic snarls and waterlogged roads after another spell of heavy rains on Friday. Waterlogging was reported from more than 30 places in the national capital including Minto Bridge, near RML hopital, Bharakhamba Road near Nepali Embassy, Indraprashtha and Janpath.

There were also reports of waterlogging t Mall Road, Fateh Singh Marg, Timarpur, Outer Ring Road near Majnu ka Tila, MB Road, Pipal Chowk, Vayusenabad and Savitri Cinema. Besides, water logging was reported at Ring Riad, under IP flyover, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, Mintro Road, Green Park, Greater Kailash and other areas. Commuters experienced traffic snarls near the ITO, central Delhi and east Delhi, outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Barakhamba Road, Mall Road and Kali Bari Marg due to waterlogging. Delhi Traffic Police kept the commuters updated about the traffic movement and diversion via Twitter and Facebook. Some commuters took to social media to complain about the situation.

Many shared pictures and videos of waterlogging and traffic jams. “I had a harrowing time while travelling from ITO to Chirag Dilli. The entire route was submerged like a river. It is very hard to travel or step out during rains in Delhi. There are open manholes. Civic agencies make tall claims but the rain exposes them every time,” said Siya, a government employee.

“I was late for an important meeting owing to the heavy traffic jams. It usually takes 30 minutes to reach Chattarpur from Khan Market but today it took me one and a half hour,” said Akash Kamal,an entreprenuer. Meanwhile, a high tension wire broke and fell on roofs of several houses in the South East district. “The high tension wire broke between Meethapur village and Lakhpat Colony Part II, and fell on the roofs of some houses. Police and BSES staff reached the spot on time. No injury or causality was reported. It was the earth wire that fell,” a senior official said.