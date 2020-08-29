Delhi experiences humid weather, overcast conditions

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains gave the national capital a miss even as a cloud cover prevailed over most parts of the city on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 35 degrees Celsius and 24.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Humidity levels shot up to 98 per cent.

On Friday, moderate rains inundated low-lying areas uprooted trees and affected traffic movement in the capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 23.2 mm rainfall on Friday.

Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 241.9 mm in August so far, a deficiency of two per cent.

Overall, it has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 518 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.