Holiday for the day at Delhi-NCR's luxury hotels

shantanu david By

Express News Service

With several flights not taking off yet, and many trains still off track, the best place to get some R&R might be your very own city. Since you may not want to go too far away from home, these luxury hotels in Delhi-NCR are more than happy to play host for a day (or more). While ITC hotels, The Westin and the like are already welcoming guests, the Taj and the Hilton will be introducing theirs in the coming week.

Jai Chugh, The General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon/Baani Square, says, “Our Great Small Breaks package includes a few signature experiences at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming our guests from September 1, while taking extreme care and precautions.” Meanwhile, Zone by The Park, a brand of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (ASPHL), has introduced exclusive staycation and daycation packages at its Jammu, Jodhpur, Raipur, Gurugram, and Bengaluru hotels.

Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, says, “We estimate that domestic travel will pick up comparatively faster than international travel. We anticipate a lot of intercity vacations and short road trips.” Highlights of daycation packages from three Delhi- NCR top hotels, aside the complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi:

The Westin Gurgaon

Full 30-hour stay, with early check-in and late check-out; complimentary curated Indian high-tea; complimentary Masterclass culinary session for kids; Rs 1,000 Food & Beverage credit per night (non-cumulative basis); 30 per cent discount on spa, laundry & transportation; and complimentary stay & meals for maximum two kids up to eight years old.

PRICE: Rs 6,499 plus taxes

ITC Hotels

ITC hotels in Delhi and Gurugram have the ‘Welcombreak All-In’, which offers ‘book now and pay later’ and a flexible cancellation policies; an All Day Meals; complimentary laundry; happy hours; late check-out; and savings on recreational services.

PRICE: Rs 5,299 plus taxes

Hilton Garden Inn, Gurugram

The Daycation package comes with a set menu; complimentary dinner, and drinks at Pose Bar; a signature experience where you learn to rustle a popular Delhi street food and cocktail; accessibility to the fitness center and printing station.

PRICE: Rs 2,249 plus taxes, onwards