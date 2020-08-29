New Delhi to levy fine for violating COVID-19 norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to bring down the number of coronavirus cases, the North Delhi District Magistrate office has decided to strictly implement the COVID- 19 rules laid down by the government and impose fines in case of violations.

It has also decided to increase mobile testing and deploy units on ground. To enforce the Covid-19 rules more strictly, north Delhi district magistrate Deepak Shinde has constituted 10 mobile teams on ground with the help of health, municipal and police staff to issue challans. The maximum amount of fine being levied is for not wearing masks, informed a government official from North district.

According to the government officials, the number of mobile units has been increased in the last few days to enforce aggressive testing. Earlier, six mobile vans were launched by the administration with surveillance teams. These team were given the task to carry out rapid antigen testing for special groups of people like auto drivers and vegetable vendors.

As per the revenue department report, there are 102 containment zones in north district which is the third highest in the city. Almost 112 coronavirus hot spots have been recontained in the area till date. And the number of containment zones have increased in the district over a month.

Till July 14, there were 72 containment zones in the area. With the rising number of cases in national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people to follow the norms otherwise strict measures will be taken. In a single day approximately 954 challans were issued and Rs 4,71,000 was collected as penalty. Among 790 challans, maximum were issued for not wearing masks. Similarly, 160 people were penalised for not maintaining social distancing norms.