Phase-1 work of Delhi government's hospital at Siraspur begins

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has begun the construction work of Phase 1 of new hospital at Siraspur in Badli. The 2,700-bed hospital which is going to be a super specialty facility, will hugely benefit the residents of North Delhi. The 11-storey hospital building will have a capacity of 1,164 beds in phase 1 and more than 1,500 beds to be completed in the second phase.

According to officials, the target for completion of the hospital has been set at 33 months. It will be fully airconditioned and with hi-tech facilities. In December last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had laid the foundation stone of the hospital. The Chief Minister had then said that the land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago and that the previous governments had cheated the people.

For the hospital, the government has allocated `487 crore and construction was scheduled to begin in January. However, it got delayed owing to state election and then the pandemic. Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur for which funds have been sanctioned, the CM had said then.

The hospital, spread over 92,286 square metres, will have two basement levels and 11 storeys from the ground. The building will be fitted with a solar power plant with generating capacity of 20 kw. The hospital will have two DG sets in case of power failure.

This hospital will also have 26 elevators. Rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to conserve water. 950 KLD sewerage treatment plant will be set up. There will be 24 operation theaters and 18 Intensive Care Units (ICU). It will also be useful for providing emergency care for accident victims on GT Karnal Road.