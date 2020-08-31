AAP government to kickstart its immunisation programme from September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will begin an immunisation programme in the city from September which is to be facilitated by around 10,000 Asha and Anganwadi workers.

The Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the ongoing activity of immunisation was disrupted due to Covid-19 lockdown, but after the partial unlock, the immunisation programme has been considered an essential aspect for which a decision has been taken to restore the facilities in the best possible manner.

The minister said that because of the pandemic, it is essential to protect oneself and others around, as taking precaution is the utmost priority, but the immunisation program is a necessity to keep the future of children safe.

The camp will be organised once a month at each Anganwadi centre. Under this, the Anganwadi workers will facilitate the medical functionaries for the outreach program for immunization.

The Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWH) will help Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to organize and co-ordinate immunization camps in the capital.

The Asha workers had earlier faced and FIR from Delhi Police when they protested, demanding an increase of their remuneration.

The workers who played a key role in conducting surveys and helping teams for Covid testing had demanded an increase in salary from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.