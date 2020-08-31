STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Non-Delhiites occupying 30 per cent beds in city hospitals

According to sources, between July 26 to August 28 there have been around 10,099 admissions in government hospitals, out of which 2,874 were from outside Delhi.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker waits for COVID-19 patients to arrive at a Delhi hospital.

A medical worker waits for COVID-19 patients to arrive at a Delhi hospital. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With  the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi rising, the AAP government is worried about ‘non-residents’ filling up the hospitals. According to a study done by the Delhi government on the number of admissions in the last one month at government and private hospitals in the national capital, it has been observed that around 30 per cent of the coronavirus patients are from other states and their number is only increasing. 

According to sources, between July 26 to August 28 there have been around 10,099 admissions in government hospitals, out of which 2,874 were from outside Delhi. In the same period, around 397 deaths have been recorded in the hospitals of which 210 are of non-residents.

The month’s data collated till August 28 showed that around 900 hospital beds have been occupied so far.
The highest number of hospital admissions is from the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Of the 120 non-residents admitted to Delhi hospitals on August 28, as many as 64 belonged to UP, while 39 were from Haryana.

The report highlights that the occupancy of non-Delhiites in city hospitals is around 30-33 per cent in August. The data pointed to a similar occupancy rate is in some major private hospitals. Of the 98 patients admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital, 51 were from outside the city. Similarly, 111 out of 158 patients admitted to Apollo Hospital were not from Delhi.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain earlier this month had said that around 35% of beds in Covid hospitals in the capital are currently occupied by patients from other states. In June, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced to reserve the beds in government as well as private hospitals for Delhiites, but the order had been reversed by L-G Anil Baijal a day later. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic AAP
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp