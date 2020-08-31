STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's first female cardiologist Dr S Padmavati dies due to COVID-19 at 103

Born in Burma, now Myanmar, she had migrated to India in 1942 during the World War II, she did her graduation from the Rangoon Medical College. 

Published: 31st August 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 12:34 PM

Eminent cardiologist Dr S Padmavati (Photo | National Heart Institute)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eminent cardiologist Dr S Padmavati, who was 103 years old, breathed her last at the National Heart Institute said on Sunday.

Recipient of both Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, Padmavati had tested positive of COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at NHI for past 11 days. 

"Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of the India, popularly known as 'God Mother of Cardiology' passed away on August 29 due to COVID-19 infection," the NHI said in a statement.

"She was admitted with COVID-19 and had breathing difficulty and fever. She developed pneumonia in both lungs and needed ventilator support. However, she sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away," the NHI said.

Dr Padmavati was cremated at the designated COVID-19 crematorium at Punjabi Bagh on Sunday. 

In 1962, Dr Padmavati founded the All India Heart Foundation and went on to set up National Heart Institute in 1981 as a tertiary care modern heart hospital in Delhi with first cardiac catheterisation laboratory in the private sector in the Southern Hemisphere, the NHI said.

