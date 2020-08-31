Rajokri Lake revived by Delhi government wins Jal Shakti Ministry award

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has been been recommeded with the excellence award by the Jal Shakti Ministry for revamping the Rajokri lake, which was filled with sewage deposits coming from the neighbourhood. The award was given at a water innovation summit held by the Union ministry.

The lake, which was in a miserable condition till 2017, was taken up by the Delhi Jal Board for rejuvenating.

Lying at the Delhi-Gurugram border, the area spread over 9,446 square metres, has been transformed into a water body of 2,000 square metres.

For the revitalisation of the water body, the authorities, including the Flood and Irrigation Department with the Delhi Jal Board, introduced a technologyically advanced scientific wetland system with activated bio-digestion.

It was one of the first projects taken up by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“We have received a few awards earlier as well for the same project. This, of course, provides more motivation to the entire team. Currently, we are working on rejuvenating five other lakes. Three projects have been cleared by the administration. Five projects are in the estimation stage. These are all going to be done on big lakes,” said Ankit Srivastava, advisor of the Delhi Jal Board.

Srivastava added that more projects to revamp around 50 small water bodies are already in the pipeline.

While around 25 more projects are in the pipeline.

“The government is working on several innovations to achieve Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of Clean Yamuna and 24×7 water. I congratulate, Delhi Jal Board & IFC team for creating this integrated model of water conservation and public space management at Rajokri,” said Satyendar Jain.