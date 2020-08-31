The art market will make a comeback, says Kiran Nadar

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

From the onset of the lockdown, one of the first art spaces in India to go viral in a big way was the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). Their virtual tours and DIY art videos are designed to keep children and adults productive.

Fun activities include Mask-a-thon – a mask making competition for kids, and Art Prompts – an online workshop that address bridge art and other subjects such as history, science, etc.

“We also have downloadable colouring books for both adults and children, and have a variety of artwork on view online,” says Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson of KNMA, Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation and philanthropist, who has now prioritised wellness, both physical and mental.

“Art can be therapeutic. A simple act of colouring an image or viewing a piece of art can instil a sense of calm. For us at the museum, the pandemic has pushed us to explore new boundaries and embrace the idea of virtual museums and exhibitions. It has challenged our creativity, encouraged us to come up with new ideas and ways to connect with our audience. On my part, I am now doing video calls for meetings, webinars, interviews, and even shoots. It’s a learning experience that shows how innovative and adaptable human beings can be,” adds Nadar.

Adapting to the new normal, KNMA has also started holding online exhibitions to engage with their audiences.

“Our latest exhibition, Citytales, explores the changing landscape of cities over the years. Before this, we did a representation of Rameshwar Broota’s retrospective in a digital format. Our online series, Art X Fashion, explores how some of India’s greatest designers and fashion insiders’ work has been influenced by art,” shares Nadar, who hasn’t opened her museums at Saket and Noida yet, but when she does, it will adhere to government norms as well as directives from international museum bodies for health and safety. In terms of how the art market has been doing, Nadar says, “The art market has proven to be quite resilient. As we slowly return to normal, the art market will make a comeback. Artworks that will emerge from this time will no doubt be very meaningful and have a deep sense of the shift that has taken place in the world. I look forward to viewing these artworks, as they emerge.”

A decade since its existence, KNMA has exposed people to various tracks of cultural activity and art in a variety of forms.

“We can see a change in attitude towards art when we opened the museum 10 years ago what it is now. Our focus has been on bringing art to everyone. Pre-pandemic, we filled the museum with students and children, offering tours, workshops and classes on a daily basis. We are now doing that in a virtual manner. We try to innovate and find exciting new ways to connect with new people and sections of society, this ranges from art education to public art to flash mobs. We also have an ongoing campaign called #ChaloMuseum, which is still relevant in a virtual scenario as people can now visit museums and galleries from the comfort of their own homes,” concludes Nadar.