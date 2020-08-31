Unlock 4: Smart travel on cards as Delhi Metro gears for reopening atfer months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi Metro prepared to resume operations from September 7 after a long gap of five months, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday announced the Covid-19 protocols that will be followed to ensure safe travel for commuters and prevent a spike in cases,

“Resumption of Metro services will provide great relief to the public of Delhi. In a way similar to how we successfully restored the bus services in Delhi, we will restore metro services strictly taking care of all the protocols and precautions,” Gehlot said.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe operations of Metro services will be issued in the next few days after a meeting between officers of the Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), he said.

For now, no tokens will be issued and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards. To ensure contactless travel, digital methods will be adopted to recharge smart cards.

All steps will be taken to ensure one-metre distance between passengers in the train, including marking of seats.

The airconditioning system in the coaches will be operated as per new guidelines so that there is a constant flow of fresh air inside.

The trains will not stop at all stations.

A list of stations where services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon.

Additional civil defence volunteers will be deployed to ensure that the stations do not get crowded. Provision of sanitisers will be made at every station.

Wearing mask will be must, and if a passenger is found to be travelling in violation of the rules, DMRC officials and security personnel posted will have the power to generate a challan.

"I am glad that after a long wait, people of Delhi will be able to travel by metro once again. We will ensure COVID-19 protocols -- social distancing, thermal screening, smartcard-based ticketing -- are strictly followed," he said in a statement.

Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, permitting Metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

"For the time being, no tokens will be issued to passengers due to a high risk of virus spreading through it. There will be a system of purchasing smartcards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smartcards," Gahlot said.

He said digital methods for recharging smartcards will be enabled for ensuring a contactless travel experience.