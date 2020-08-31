STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water ATM: Developing a safe water ecosystem in Delhi-NCR

​The water through the installed water ATMS, is available to the masses at a very affordable rate of just Rs 1 per litre.

Water Knowledge Resource Centres 'Water ATM'

By Express News Service

Janajal, an organisation that provides safe water services, has launched two Water Knowledge Resource Centres (WKRC) at its water ATMs at AIIMS and Bhopura Chowk, Ghaziabad. Contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations, especially ‘SDG #6: Clean Water and Sanitation’, the initiative is in association with USAID and Safe Water Network under their program Sustainable Enterprises for Water and Health.

With WKRC, Dr Parag Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Noida-based JanaJal, wants to penetrate deeper into communities and make safe water an integral part of citizens’ daily life. 

“We intend to undertake a range of Information Education Communication activities around Water ATMs in Delhi-NCR to highlight the importance of Water and Sanitation Hygiene to the masses. This would include celebrating important days of the year with the public, distributing pamphlets with key messages and sharing our videos on social media,” he tells The Morning Standard. 

The water through the installed water ATMS, is available to the masses at a very affordable rate of just Rs 1 per litre.

He says, “We are making them realise that apart from safe drinking water, hand hygiene and the hygiene of their surroundings are very critical to their overall quality of life,” and for the same reason the ATM’s include “touchless dispensing with a mobile app as well as RFID card, with complete remote control and monitoring of the quality and quantity of water being supplied.”

