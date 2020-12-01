AAP workers, leaders with no child rights activism made panel members

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government has appointed multiple party workers to the Delhi Commission for Protecting Child Rights (DCPCR) and has given them plush positions.

As per an order issued earlier this month, six people have been appointed for a term of three years, with former MLA from Laxmi Nagar constituency Nitin Tyagi being one of them.

Tyagi lost the recently conluded assembly elections but clealry continues to enjoy goodwill among the party’s senior leadership.

Similarly, AAP’s current MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak, who has also been made a memeber of DCPCR also fought the assembly elections and lost.

Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, a trusted hand of AAP MLA Atishi, has also been given a position for the next three years as a member of DCPCR.

She also currently serves as an advisor of the Delhi government.

Mathur even handled the election campaign of Atishi from Kalkaji in the 2020 assembly elections and continues to work with the leader in an unofficial capacity.

“These members that have been appointed do not have any expertise in the matter of child rights, still they were appointed. Several norms were not followed,” said a DCPCR official.

As per the norms, a six-member selection panel picks the people who should be appointed as members.

The selection panel was set up by Rajendra Pal Gautam Minister of Women and Child Development and as per the guidelines, only people with relative expertise in the field of child rights should be appointed in these statutory posts.

The other members appointed are Ranjana Prasad, Neeraj Kumar Pandey and Nidhi Diwedi. Of these three, only Prasad is serving a second term while the others are also associated with the party.

Interestingly, the DCPCR website currently only mentions the name of one member - Ranjana Prasad. The child rights body has a total of six members and a chairperson - Anurag Kundu.