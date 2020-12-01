JP Nadda to interact with Delhi BJP leaders on December 23-24

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: As part of his 120-day long nationwide tour — Bharat Pravas — for buttressing organisation structure further in states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will spend 48 hours with the leaders of local units in the national capital.

According to Delhi BJP leaders, Nadda will make night halt in a district during his two-day long programme on December 23-24 and interact with booth and district level workers to prepare a future road map and strengthen the party considering the municipal polls scheduled in the city in early 2022.

“His Pravas (stay) in Delhi assumes significance as new incharge (Baijayant Jay Panda) and co-incharge (Alka Gurjar) was appointed recently. Naddaji will also interact with the office bearers of Delhi BJP and executive committee members. The core of the discussion may focus on strategising and sharpening the party’s attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government,” said a senior functionary of the party.

The Delhi BJP has started preparing plans for the party president’s stay however the district, where Nadda will be staying, has not been finalised yet. Soon, the convener of the event will be appointed.

“Nadda will also visit a booth and have a one time meal at a party worker’s house. He will also be meeting seven members of parliament (MPs). A virtual meeting with office bearers of all 280 blocks,” he added.Nadda’s 120-day programme, which is to embark on this week, was unveiled recently.

It will be his first nationwide tour, holding direct discussions on organizational functioning with the state team members, after taking over as president in January. It will also be a formal maiden ‘dialogue’ with the state unit in the national capital after the appointments of Panda and Gurjar.

“Municipal elections may be the core of the party president’s Pravas. The leaders must start brainstorming now to retain three municipal corporations for which it is important to expose the failure of the AAP government and be aware of people about the welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda will take direct ground feedback and guide state leadership to move forward,” said a Delhi BJP leader, privy to the matter.

