Out to support agitating farmers, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi turned away from Singhu border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bilkis Bano, popularly known as ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on Tuesday stopped by Delhi Police at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the centre’s new farm laws, officials said.

The octogenarian, who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the national capital and featured in the Time magazine, had reached the border to extend her support to the thousands of farmers who have been demonstrating against the centre’s new farm laws. She was stopped at the entry point of Singhu border and was escorted back to her home in South East District.

“I am a farmer’s daughter and I shall stand with the farmers to support their demands against the new agriculture bills,” she said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “She is a senior citizen and due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we stopped her at the Singhu Border and requested her to return for her own safety and betterment”.

“To avoid any kind of any inconvenience to her, she was escorted by the police team to her home in southeast Delhi,” he said. Bilkis rose to fame as ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’ during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh. She was recognised by the American weekly Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana.

Delhi POLICE Advisory for commuters

In wake of protesting farmers blocking the Delhi-UP Link Road at the Chilla border, the police issued an advisory requesting commuters travelling to Noida to take a U-turn from Ghazipur-Akshardham flyover and take the Sarai Kale Khan route. The Singhu and Tikri borders remained as well as smaller border points such as Lampur and Auchandi. “Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Please avoid the outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu border. Tikri border is closed. Badusarai, and Jhatikara borders are open only for two wheelers. Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera,” it said.