Railway Protection Force rescues minor girls being sent to Delhi for labour 

The RPF has constituted a ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ special team to rescue the girls being taken outside the state for domestic work.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:04 AM

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

The RPF has not been able to track the people involved in human trafficking. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ team rescued six minor girls being sent to New Delhi by the Rajdhani Express on Monday, police officials said.

The RPF has constituted a ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ special team to rescue the girls being taken outside the state for domestic work. 

All the six girls who have been rescued are minor and have been handed over to Childline Ranchi. 

They will be sent back to their homes or to a government institution after an enquiry. 

“Nanhe Farishtey team was undertaking a search operation. These six minor girls were spotted who were waiting for the Rajdhani Express. During the enquiry it was found there was no guardian with them. They were being sent to New Delhi for domestic work. The girls were also not aware of where they have to go to New Delhi. Of the rescued, four belong to Khuti district and one each to Simdega and Gumla districts” said Amitabh Anand Bardhan, in-charge of Ranchi RPF said.

The RPF has not been able to track the people involved in human trafficking. 

​It said that a syndicate is working to send the girls outside Jharkhand to work as domestic help where they are exploited. 

(With agency inputs)

