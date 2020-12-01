STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Single-day COVID-19 death count crosses 100 once again in Capital

As per the daily health bulletin, there were 108 fatalities in past 24 hours taking the total count to 9,174. 

Published: 01st December 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Death

As many as 131 coroanvirus-related deaths were recorded on November 18. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a brief pause, daily casualties owing to coronavirus once again crossed the 100-mark in the national capital. 

As per the daily health bulletin, there were 108 fatalities in past 24 hours taking the total count to 9,174. 

Meanwhile, the nationa capital recorded 3,726 fresh Covid -19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 15 days.

While a total of 50,670 tests for the detection of coronavirus cases were conducted the previous day, the number of RT-PCR tests surpassed that of rapid antigen ones, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Monday.

As many as 26645 RT-PCR tests and 24025 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones, the highest till date, were conducted on Friday. 

However, the number of deaths crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108. Delhi had reported’68 deaths on Sunday, the lowest since November 6 when the city recorded 64 fatalities.

As many as 131 coroanvirus-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest recorded in the city till date.

Meanwhile, due to the drop in daily number of cases over the past week, the availability of the number of beds has gone up by almost 30 per cent reducing the load on city hospitals. 

As per the corona app developed by the Delhi government, more than half of the beds (around 55 per cent) are currently available.

The Delhi government is also simultaneously working on execution plans for distributing vaccines in the city. 

For this purpose, the government has chosen multiple facilities like mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals to reach out to the public.

“We are waiting for the vaccine to be made available. Delhi has the infrastructure to roll it out and make it accessible to all citizens within 3-4 weeks. To provide vaccines to the people, the Delhi government has facilities like mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals; there will be no issue of storage of vaccines as well,” said AAP’s Satyendar Jain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp