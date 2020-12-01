Single-day COVID-19 death count crosses 100 once again in Capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a brief pause, daily casualties owing to coronavirus once again crossed the 100-mark in the national capital.

As per the daily health bulletin, there were 108 fatalities in past 24 hours taking the total count to 9,174.

Meanwhile, the nationa capital recorded 3,726 fresh Covid -19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 15 days.

While a total of 50,670 tests for the detection of coronavirus cases were conducted the previous day, the number of RT-PCR tests surpassed that of rapid antigen ones, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Monday.

As many as 26645 RT-PCR tests and 24025 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones, the highest till date, were conducted on Friday.

However, the number of deaths crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108. Delhi had reported’68 deaths on Sunday, the lowest since November 6 when the city recorded 64 fatalities.

As many as 131 coroanvirus-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest recorded in the city till date.

Meanwhile, due to the drop in daily number of cases over the past week, the availability of the number of beds has gone up by almost 30 per cent reducing the load on city hospitals.

As per the corona app developed by the Delhi government, more than half of the beds (around 55 per cent) are currently available.

The Delhi government is also simultaneously working on execution plans for distributing vaccines in the city.

For this purpose, the government has chosen multiple facilities like mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals to reach out to the public.

“We are waiting for the vaccine to be made available. Delhi has the infrastructure to roll it out and make it accessible to all citizens within 3-4 weeks. To provide vaccines to the people, the Delhi government has facilities like mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals; there will be no issue of storage of vaccines as well,” said AAP’s Satyendar Jain.