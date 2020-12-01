STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Will block entry points': Protesting farmers give warning, security beefed up at Delhi borders

Delhi Police beefs up security as more protesters converge at borders, traffic affected in several parts of national capital as farmers refuse to budge

Published: 01st December 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest in Delhi

A protester walks in front of barricades as security forces look on. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers have threatened to block all the entry points into the national capital on the fifth day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the new agriculture laws. More protesters converged near the borders prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

As protests continued at the Singhu and Tikri Border, farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh landed in Ghazipur at the Ghaziabad border. 

However, the road remained open for vehicular movement for now. The farmers led by Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) were not stopped the border by the police but they remained at the borders.

ALSO READ | Delhi farmers show support in ongoing protests but also have demands of their own

“Allow us to protest at Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar. We are not ready to move to an open air jail at Nirankari ground,” the BKU said. 

“Barricades and cement barriers have been erected and heavy secirity has been deployed to stop the farmers from entering the capital. They can only go to the authorised site at Burari. As of yet, the border is not sealed. We have made arrangements for farmers as well as the smooth flow of traffic,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, farmers are also planning to land at Faridabad border in large numbers on Tuesday.

The traffic remained affected in several parts of the city due to the demonstrations. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads in many areas on Monday as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed and heightened checking at other places in the wake of the ongoing protests by farmers. 

In view of the traffic snarls, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted the commuters about alternate routes. 

ALSO WATCH:

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, a representative of protesting farmers said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met. 

On Sunday, the Centre had offered to have talks with farmers if they move to the Nirankari grounds in Buraui. However, the farmers have refused the proposal.

“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” it tweeted.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders,” said another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protest Delhi Chalo Farm Laws Farmers Protest in Delhi
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp