'Will block entry points': Protesting farmers give warning, security beefed up at Delhi borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers have threatened to block all the entry points into the national capital on the fifth day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the new agriculture laws. More protesters converged near the borders prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

As protests continued at the Singhu and Tikri Border, farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh landed in Ghazipur at the Ghaziabad border.

However, the road remained open for vehicular movement for now. The farmers led by Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) were not stopped the border by the police but they remained at the borders.

“Allow us to protest at Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar. We are not ready to move to an open air jail at Nirankari ground,” the BKU said.

“Barricades and cement barriers have been erected and heavy secirity has been deployed to stop the farmers from entering the capital. They can only go to the authorised site at Burari. As of yet, the border is not sealed. We have made arrangements for farmers as well as the smooth flow of traffic,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, farmers are also planning to land at Faridabad border in large numbers on Tuesday.

The traffic remained affected in several parts of the city due to the demonstrations. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads in many areas on Monday as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed and heightened checking at other places in the wake of the ongoing protests by farmers.

In view of the traffic snarls, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted the commuters about alternate routes.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, a representative of protesting farmers said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

On Sunday, the Centre had offered to have talks with farmers if they move to the Nirankari grounds in Buraui. However, the farmers have refused the proposal.

“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” it tweeted.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders,” said another tweet.