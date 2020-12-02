STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases likely in December-end

Experts warned that cases may increase with Christmas and New Year around the corner

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If recent figures of daily new Covid-19 cases reported in the city are anything to go by, the third wave of Covid-19, its worst one yet, may well be headed towards a decline. However, experts believe that there won’t be a drastic drop in the number of fresh cases reported in the city.

Since November 11, the day which saw the highest single day spike of around 8,500, the city has witnessed a declining trend. The city’s chief minister and health minister buoyed by the support of experts claimed that the peak was over.

On Tuesday, Delhi registered 4,006 cases while 58,456 samples were collected, with the active case count remaining over the 30K-mark. “The cases will witness a surge again towards the end of December, during the time of Christmas and New Year. The peak may be over but the wave has not ended. Also, winter plays a significant role. This wave was majorly due to pollution from crop burning.

"We saw majority cases were either those above the age of 70 or those who are having comorbid conditions mostly those who are having respiratory problems. However, the hospitals are prepared well. We had anticipated the third wave and had taken sufficient measures. So, even if we yet again see a rise in cases there won’t be much problem in handling cases,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, nodal officer of Covid-19 ward, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

“Let’s not conclude that the wave is over. Authorities needs to be careful as to how the end of the peak is conveyed because that may change the behaviour and perception of people towards the pandemic and the situation may again deteriorate.

This disease follows a pattern, as the winter turns more severe, we may  again witness an increase around Christmas and New Year’s time,” said Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist and health expert, who is also co-author of the upcoming ‘Till We Win: India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.’

