STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government allows waiver in licence fee for bars, hotels

The stakeholders including owners of bars and hotels in the national capital have sought relief from the government.

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

An employee wearing a face shield sanitizes an alcohol cabinet inside QBA Bar ahead of resumption of services in New Delhi.(Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The excise department of Delhi government has allowed waiver of licence fee for pubs, restaurants, and hotels serving liquor for about five months as they were closed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. The stakeholders including owners of bars and hotels in the national capital have sought relief from the government.

An order issued by Ranjeet Singh, deputy commissioner (excise) said that licence fees had been allowed to reduce for 168 days — the period of lockdown from March 25 to September 8. “Several representations were received from the stakeholders who made payment of the licence fee in full, for the excise year 2020-21, seeking relief from payment of excise licence fee of the lockdown period.

And whereas, considering the requests of its stakeholders, the competent authority has allowed adjustment of the licence fee to be paid for the excise year 2021-22,” says the order. With the relief grant by the government, the outlets serving liquor will get licence fee adjustment of Rs 67,000 (for a hotel having up to 20 rooms) to Rs 20 lakh (for L 19 or L 19 F permit holders) depending on the category and seating capacity of the establishment.

L19 is for round the clock service of Indian liquor in independent restaurants with above 200 seats and L19F is required to serve foreign liquor for the same category of the restaurant. In August, the government had asked the department to permit hotels and restaurants to serve liquor. However, the serving of liquor was finally allowed in the city in September after Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal had given the final go-ahead. 

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), a leading association of restaurant industry, had made multiple representations to the excise department and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in this regard. A bar or restaurant is liable to pay the license fee in advance before the start of the financial year according to the nature of permit depending on the seating capacity, which varies between Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs 44 lakh.

liquor makers raise demand
In April earlier this year, liquor makers of the national capital raised similar demand and asked the government to waive off various excise fees imposed on the industry during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown period

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government licence fee bars hotel
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp