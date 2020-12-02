Delhi High Court raps research body for not giving clinical trial details 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court pulled up the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy on Tuesday for not giving details of clinical trials of APT combination it was carrying out for fighting Covid-19 infection, and said it looked as if the CCRH was waiting for the fourth wave to occur before doing anything.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was irked that CCRH had filed an affidavit in response to a plea by two doctors seeking clinical trial on Arsenicum album’Phosphorus-Tuberculinum (APT) combination to prevent Covid-19.

It said the affidavit contained “bald and vague allegations” against the petitioners but no details of the studies or research it was carrying out.“What studies or research are you doing? Which combination (of homeopathic) medicines have you researched? Why are you not telling us? What kind of process are you researching? When will it bear fruit? You don’t utter a word about it in your affidavit. It looks like CCRH is waiting for the fourth wave (of Covid-19) to do anything,” the court said.