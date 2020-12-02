Kitchens, gyms in place; farmers set for long haul at Delhi borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the protest by farmers at the Delhi border points entered the sixth day, the vowed that they will not go back to home until their demands are met by the Centre. The farmers who have living in tents on Singhu and Tikri borders have warned that they have all the preparations in place for a long protest at the entry points to the national capital.

During a visit to the protest site at Singu border, The Morning Standard found that the farmers have came with full arrangements ranging from sleeping arrangemnets to utensils, grocery, gas, cylinders, blankets and even music system for the battle. The protest is largely being led by elderly farmers who have arrived at the border in thousands. At the Singhu border, the line of trucks and trolleys spreads for more than 10 kilometers.

These protesters have come with blankets, folding beds, resting arms chairs, pillows, groceries, wheat, vegetables and gas cylinders. The youngsters who have accompanied the elderly farmers have made arrangments made for their workout and fitness with push up bars and dumbles. They have also have woofers and music systems set up in tractors to listen to Punjabi music and prayer songs.

“We are here with full arrangements for next six months. Our protest will continue till the central government fulfills our demand. Until then, we will cook food, distribute to others and will eat and fight for for rights,” said Harmeet, a 52 year old farmer from Patiala. Farmers have also made medical arrangments. Doctors, lawyers have accompanied the farmers with facilities such as ambulances, medicines, blood pressue check ups.

Besides, the Delhi government had made mobile toilet facilities and drinking waters. Meanwhile, the petrol pump and nearby shops have also seen providing water and washrooms for the farmers to take bath and wash utensils.

