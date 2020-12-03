STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Association for blind to hold online concert to tide over fund crunch

Staffers' salaries have been slashed by half since lookdown began as the grant-in-aid supposed to be provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice is overdue.

Visually Challenged

For representational purposes

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Association for the Blind (NAB) which has been facing a severe shortage of funds over the past several months will hold an online music concert in an effort to raise funds from the public. TD Dhariyal the newly appointed president of the association said that the situation has gotten worse ever since the pandemic hit.

“Our financial situation is very bad. Soon we will have to lay off staff and reduce many services that we provide to people with disability. We are not going to stop taking in those who require our help, but for how long can we go on like this. The government needs to step in and help us... An online fundraiser will go a long way in helping our cause. I request people to contribute,” said Dhariyal.

This World Disability Day on December 3, the NAB is organising an online award distribution and music concert to celebrate the success stories of visually impaired individuals who have spent time at the association in the past and have later gone on to achieve big things in life. Tickets for the event are available online.  

Staffers’ salaries have been slashed by half since lookdown began as the grant-in-aid supposed to be provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice is overdue. As per Dhariyal, this grant-in-aid from the Ministry has been pending for the past three years but despite their appeals no funds have been released for the association. 

The NAB requires around Rs 5 crore per annum to support schooling for 250 blind children and 115 others with similar disabilities. 

