STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court extends interim bail of undertrials to de-congest jails

The Delhi High Court extended the interim bail of around 3,499 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here because of the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court extended the interim bail of around 3,499 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here because of the persisting coronavirus pandemic.  The decision of the HC was based on the recommendation of the high powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of the HPC’s recommendation to give a 45-day extension in interim bail granted to 3,499 undertrial prisoners on the basis of criteria laid down by the committee so that their surrender does not overwhelm prisons in the city.

The committee in its meeting of November 28 had said the sudden spurt of Covid cases in Delhi reflects there is no certainty when the threat of pandemic shall be over and if the interim bail of these undertrial prisoners was not extended and if they are asked to surrender, then they might bring the infection with them. 

“The committee is, therefore, of the considered opinion that no such chance/risk can be taken and thus resolved that interim bail granted to 3,499 UTPs needs to be further extended for a period of 45 days,” the HPC had said.

It had also recommended extension by six weeks of the emergency parole granted to 1,183 convicts which is set to expire on January 9, 2021.Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the prison authorities, confirmed that the interim bails have been extended by the bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp