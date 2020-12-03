Farmers' protest: 'Tukde-Tukde' gang Trying To Create Shaheen Bagh 2.0, says BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that some people are trying to create unrest in Delhi, and the country, using the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang was a running Shaheen Bagh 2.0 experiment under the garb of the farmers’ protest.

“The slogans of ‘Long Live Khalistan’, threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and involvement of Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and presence of Shaheen Bagh’s Dadi and people associated with those who protested against the CAA-NRC are concrete evidence that the Tukde-Tukde gang is once again experimenting to burn Delhi and the country under the garb of this protest,” said the BJP leader.

“I believe that farmers will understand the reality and will thwart the scheming of the Tukde-Tukde gang. The orchestrators of riots, who had succeeded in Delhi, are preparing to incite nationwide riots in the guise of farmers. It is a responsibility of every citizen of this country to defeat them,” Tiwari added.

Several BJP leaders, in the past, have also discredited the ongoing protests by farmers at Delhi-Haryana borders by alleging that it has ‘Khalistani and Maoist’ links. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at an election rally in Hyderabad, called their agitation apolitical.

Tiwari also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed him a ‘hypocrite’. “Kejriwal’s hypocrisy indicates his intention to burn Delhi and the country. The Centre’s farm laws are an attempt to remove middlemen and farmers will benefit in several ways thanks to them,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that he requested farmers not to allow misuse of their stage for breaking the country.

“The Centre is determined to protect the rights of farmers and after feedback, it will be improved. The meetings with the farmers are the beginning,” he added.

‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang is a term used by the BJP leaders and right-wing activists to criticise people and members of social groups allegedly supporting sedition and separatists. The term was coined soon after the February 2016 controversy at the JNU where ‘anti-India slogans’ were allegedly raised.

