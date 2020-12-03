STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Slump in positivity rate in last seven days in Delhi; steady rise in number of containment zones

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to over 5.78 lakh, while 82 new fatalities pushed the toll to 9,342. Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, t

Published: 03rd December 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 in Delhi

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising rapidly. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has slumped in the last one week, dropping from 8.65 per cent on November 26 to 5 per cent on December 2, even as the count of containment zones has grown steadily in the same period, according to official data.

In this duration, nearly 100 containment zones have been added each day, rising to 5,772 on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to over 5.78 lakh, while 82 new fatalities pushed the toll to 9,342.

These fresh cases came out of a record 78,949 tests conducted on Tuesday, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the highest number of tests conducted in a day till date and also the first time when over 70,000 tests were done.

The positivity rate has been steadily dropping since November 26 till date, except on November 29 when it marginally rose to 7.64 per cent compared to 7.24 per cent on November 28, as per the official figures shared by the Delhi health department.

ALSO WATCH:

The positivity rate was 8.65 per cent on November 26 when 5,475 fresh cases were recorded, and 8.51 per cent on November 27 when 5,482 cases were reported.

On November 30, the rate again dropped to 7.35 per cent; 6.85 per cent on December 1 and 5 per cent on December 2, as per the data.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital is falling rapidly and it should drop to below 5 per cent level in the next few days.

However, the number of containment zones has steadily risen in the last one week, from 5,156 on November 26 to 5,772 on December 2.

The count of zones on intervening days were -- 5,229 (November 27), 5,331 (November 28), 5,441 (November 29), 5,552 (November 30) and 5,669 (December 1), according to official data.

When asked about the rise in count of containment zones, Jain had said, as per the government policy, any place where three or more cases are reported are converted into a containment zone.

"So, this is our effort to contain the spread of the virus and so the numbers are increasing, and thus not a matter of concern," he said, adding, that the rapidly falling positivity rate is a "satisfactory" trend.

The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7.

There has been a reduction of nearly 55 per cent since early November, Jain had said on Tuesday.

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342.

The active cases tally on Wednesday had dropped to 30,302 from 31,769 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday health bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,78,324, while the recovery rate stood at over 93 per cent.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 in India Coronavirus Pandemic Containment Zones in Delhi
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp