STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Protesters block Delhi-Ghazipur border, key routes connecting city with UP closed

Several commuters were turned away on the blocked roads. As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.

Published: 04th December 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters block a part of the Delhi-Meerut National Highway near Ghazipur against the new farm laws on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

Protesters block a part of the Delhi-Meerut National Highway near Ghazipur against the new farm laws on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding to the woes of commuters in the National Capital Region, farmers on Thursday blocked another entry point to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Police on Thursday had to close routes on two national highways connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi as farmers stayed put at the national capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

Several commuters were turned away on the blocked roads. As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Haryana border remained closed for traffic and vehicular movement at Singhu and Tikri the eighth consecutive day.

The agitating farmers have threatened to block all other roads connecting the national capital if their demands are not be fulfilled. 

As the protest intensified at Ghazipur, the local police closed the routes on NH-9 and NH 24 from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

On NH-1, both sides of the route were closed near Shani Mandir.  

“The Ghazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad towards Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND instead,” the traffic police tweeted. 

At Chilla border, the carriageway ‘from Delhi to Noida’ was opened but the ‘Noida to Delhi’ route remained closed.

Commuters were advised to use the Apsara border on GT Road, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and the DND flyover for Delhi from the UP side.NH-44 also remained closed on both sides.

Advising the road users to take alternative routes, the police suggested using NH-8, Bhopra, Apsara and the peripheral expressway. 

The Delhi-Haryana border at Jharoda and Jhatikra also remained closed for traffic movement while the Badusarai border was open only for two-wheeler traffic. However, people could travel to Haryana through Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri, NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Ghazipur Farmers protests
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp